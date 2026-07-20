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Belgium will not extend contract of coach Garcia

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July 20 - Belgium will not renew the contract of coach Rudi Garcia, the country's football association said on Monday.

Garcia took Belgium to this month's World Cup quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Spain, but his future had been in doubt after a largely unconvincing tournament.

The 62-year-old Frenchman’s deal runs out at the end of the month.

“Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils,” said a statement from the association's sports director Vincent Mannaert.

“He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context. Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent World Cup,” he added.

“On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly thank Rudi and his assistants for the past 18 months.

“Together with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national coach.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.