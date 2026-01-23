Straitstimes.com header logo

Belgium to play Tunisia in final World Cup warm-up

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 - Belgium will play Tunisia in Brussels as a final warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup finals in North America in June, the Belgian football association said on Friday.

They will host Tunisia, who are also World Cup-bound, on Saturday, June 6 at the King Baudouin Stadium before heading to the World Cup.

Belgium have Tunisia’s north African rivals Egypt in their World Cup group, as well as Iran and New Zealand and will play their three Group G matches in Seattle, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Belgium have already arranged a friendly against Croatia on June 2 in Rijeka.

They will also play warm-up internationals against two of the World Cup's host nations, the U.S. in Atlanta on March 28 and Mexico in Chicago on March 31. REUTERS

