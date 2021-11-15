Belgium must 'keep working'

BRUSSELS • Belgium have been urged to "keep working" despite securing a spot in next year's World Cup and keeping up their unbeaten qualifying run as they beat Estonia 3-1 in Brussels on Saturday.

The Red Devils, semi-finalists in Russia three years ago, climbed to an unassailable 19 points in Group E, after Christian Benteke scored in the 11th minute and Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard added second-half goals.

"We are super happy to qualify and to do it in front of our home fans makes it extra special. We must now keep working to improve as a team and to give ourselves a chance to achieve something at the World Cup," Carrasco said.

Yesterday, Croatia joined Brazil, Denmark, Germany, France and Belgium as the first six nations to qualify for the Finals, which start next November in Qatar. A late Fedor Kudryashov own goal gave them a 1-0 home win over Russia in their crunch Group D qualifier in Split.

Belgium were without the injured Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi, so Benteke was given a rare chance to lead the attack and he took little time to open the scoring. The Crystal Palace striker tapped in from close range after a blunder by Estonia goalkeeper Matvei Igonen, who allowed a low cross from Carrasco to slip through his hands.

"I really wanted to score today to thank the coach for his faith in me," the 30-year-old Benteke said.

"Today felt good... but I just have to keep doing what I do and whenever I get my chance to show myself, like I did today, I have to step up."

He might have had a couple more goals before the break, while Thorgan's older brother Eden Hazard was through one-on-one after a clever over-the-top pass from Kevin de Bruyne, only to waste the chance.

The supporters had been expecting more of a goal fest at the King Baudouin Stadium to celebrate qualifying for a third straight World Cup but despite their inability to put away chances, it was still an easy run-out for the hosts.

Carrasco showed the way after Benteke set him up in the 52nd minute with a powerful left-footed drive into the net from the edge of the area. Estonia pulled one back in the 70th when Rauno Sappinen's shot was parried into the path of Erik Sorga. But substitute Thorgan headed home de Bruyne's cross to restore Belgium's two-goal cushion.

Belgium, who are top of the Fifa rankings despite a quarter-final exit at the European Championship and fourth place at last month's Nations League finals, will finish their qualifying campaign away against Wales in Cardiff tomorrow.

