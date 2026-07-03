Belgium must improve against confident co-hosts US after Senegal late show

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RENTON, Washington, July 2 - Belgium lived to fight another day after a dramatic turnaround against Senegal set up a last-16 clash with the United States, but defender Timothy Castagne warned they cannot depend on more miracles if they are to go any further in the World Cup.

Belgium fans partied long into the night in Seattle after a comeback few could have expected when the 2018 semi-finalists were 2-0 down, barely threatening to create a chance let alone two before they somehow came away with a 3-2 victory.

Their players, too, needed some time to recover after Wednesday's rollercoaster, having been on the brink only to roar back against the odds, Castagne said.

"I think I spent a good 20, 30 minutes watching videos of fans celebrating in front of the big screens ... that was really beautiful to see," he told reporters on Thursday.

"It was crazy, we went through all the emotions," Castagne added. "I think at 80 minutes, you never would think it would change in five minutes' time."

Castagne was under no illusions, though, that Belgium needed to improve considerably if they wanted to keep the party going.

"We have a lot to work on because obviously we don't want to be in these positions and we cannot rely on scoring two goals in five minutes to go through again," he said.

BELGIUM LOOK AHEAD TO US CLASH

Youri Tielemans, who put a blazing row with Leandro Trossard aside to score an 89th-minute equaliser then dispatched the winning penalty in the 125th, had joked that he hoped for Thursday off after his heroics.

The Belgium captain seemingly got his wish and was one of several key players who did not join the rest of the squad at training on Thursday morning as part of their recovery.

Winger Jeremy Doku was back on the training pitch having been replaced after 55 minutes against Senegal though Kevin De Bruyne, who was substituted at the same time, was not.

Rudi Garcia's decision to withdraw them when chasing the game was questioned, but Doku's replacement Dodi Lukebakio impressed and Castagne said Garcia had been vindicated.

"We see that the coach isn't going to choose based on names," he said. "Yesterday he took Kevin and Jeremy off ... that proves that whoever you are, you can be taken off."

The U.S. victory over Bosnia means Belgium will face the co-hosts in Seattle on Monday, but Castagne suggested the partisan home crowd was "a double-edged sword".

"There will be a lot more fans for them and all that," he said. "But as soon as things start going a bit less well for them, it can also turn against them and they'll feel more pressure." REUTERS