Belgium keeper Casteels joins Al-Qadsiah on free transfer

FILE PHOTO: World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Belgium Press Conference - Kazan Central Stadium, Kazan, Russia - September 7, 2021 Belgium's Koen Casteels during the press conference REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - VfL Wolfsburg v Brentford - AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg, Germany - July 23, 2022 VfL Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 01:48 AM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 01:48 AM

Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels has joined Al-Qadsiah on a three-year contract as a free agent, the newly promoted Saudi Pro League club announced on Monday.

"King of our Casteels" Al-Qadsiah, who last month won the Saudi second-tier title, said on social media.

Al-Qadsiah added that 31-year-old Casteels, who played for VfL Wolfsburg last season, will join until 2027.

Casteels was named as first choice for Belgium at the European Championship in Germany by coach Domenico Tedesco, who had a spat with Real Madrid keeper Courtois last year.

Saudi Aramco-owned Al-Qadsiah also signed Cagliari's versatile Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez, 28, on a free transfer last month. REUTERS

