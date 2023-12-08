Belgium, Germany and Netherlands submit joint bid to host 2027 women's World Cup

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have submitted a joint bid to world soccer governing body FIFA to host the Women's World Cup in 2027, the countries' football associations said on Friday.

The three countries will be competing with Brazil to host the tournament after the South American country submitted their bid last month while the United States and Mexico also expressed their interest.

Member associations had until Friday to submit their bids to FIFA. South Africa had also submitted a bid but withdrew last month, saying they felt it was better to present a "well-prepared bid" for the 2031 edition.

"Extensive and detailed consultations between the three federations along with key stakeholders including central governments dates back to 2021," the Dutch football federation (KNVB) said in a statement.

"This has led to alignment around the belief that our three countries are well placed to stage a FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 of unparalleled quality and impact."

FIFA will next organise on-site inspection visits to bidding countries in February before the hosts are appointed in May by the FIFA Congress.

The 2023 tournament was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand this year, with Spain beating England in the final. REUTERS