Belgium coach Rudi Garcia’s tenure in doubt after Thibaut Courtois substitution

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ATLANTA - Belgium coach Rudi Garcia came under a barrage of fire for replacing first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in July 9’s World Cup quarter-final loss to Spain, adding to questions about his future.

Courtois felt he could continue despite a twinge in his leg, but Garcia insisted he come off as he was not 100 per cent fit.

Senne Lammens went on as his replacement after 71 minutes but spilt a low strike by Pau Cubarsi, allowing Spain substitute Mikel Merino to pounce in the 86th minute and secure a 2-1 victory on July 9.

Garcia’s insistence on taking off Courtois attracted the ire of Belgian analysts, like commentator Peter Vandenbempt.

“You substitute the best goalkeeper in the world during a World Cup quarter-final because he can no longer kick long balls... astonishing! I simply cannot fathom it,” he said on Belgian radio.

“The only explanation is that Garcia clings to rigid principles. Not 100 per cent fit? Then you’re out. But surely someone like Courtois knows what he is and isn’t capable of?”

Garcia, however, explained his philosophy clearly.

“Since the start of the World Cup, I’ve said that only players who are 100 per cent physically fit are allowed to play. That applies to Thibaut as well. We needed his long balls - first to Charles (De Ketelaere), then to Romelu (Lukaku). We didn’t want Thibaut’s injury to get worse. So, I have no regrets about the decision to substitute him.”

Garcia’s decision is sure to be among the issues discussed when his contract is reviewed before the end of the month, when his deal expires.

Thibaut Courtois was substituted off by coach Rudi Garcia, despite the player’s belief that he could continue. PHOTO: AFP

The 62-year-old Frenchman, who won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2011, was appointed at the start of 2025 and tasked with breathing new life into the team after the tenure of Domenico Tedesco, which was described as toxic and soulless.

Garcia achieved his objectives

Staying in the top tier of the Nations League was Garcia’s first task, successfully achieved as was World Cup qualification. The target of reaching the last eight was also a tick behind the coach’s name.

Garcia’s record in 20 internationals is 12 wins, six draws and two defeats.

Belgian federation officials will have to decide, however, whether Garcia is the right man to continue as they look to create a side to contend for the 2028 European Championship.

Spain’s Mikel Merino scoring his team's winning goal past Belgium’s Senne Lammens on July 10. PHOTO: AFP

There have been many questions about his tactics, substitutions and management style and the disappointment of the narrow loss to Spain did not help his cause.

Belgium had an inconsistent World Cup, scrambling more than once to advance to the last eight, drawing with Egypt and Iran before beating New Zealand to top their group. They pulled off a narrow escape against Senegal in the last 32 where Garcia had taken off his leading players with the team 2-0 down, but whether his substitutions, or Senegal’s defensive howlers, contributed to their comeback is debatable.

He can also point to highlights, however, like their 4-1 demolition of co-hosts the US and the introduction of players like Nathan Ngoy and Nicolas Raskin who enjoyed impressive tournaments. REUTERS