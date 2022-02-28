Being back is a wonderful feeling: Eriksen

LONDON • Christian Eriksen made his return to competitive action for the first time since collapsing on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020 tournament.
The Danish midfielder, now fitted with a heart-starting device, joined Brentford as a free agent last month after being released by former club Inter Milan.
He received a thunderous reception from both sets of fans at Brentford Community Stadium as he came on as a substitute in the 52nd minute against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Several players also clapped for the 30-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker as he stepped on the pitch.
Eriksen needed life-saving treatment last June and Inter had to end his contract in December because Italian league rules state players cannot have implantable cardioverter-defibrillators.
While Eriksen was unable to inspire a comeback as Brentford lost 2-0 to leave themselves deep in relegation trouble - they are 15th, three points above the drop zone - he said it had been a special moment.
He said: "If you take away the result, I'm one happy man. To go through what I've been through, being back is a wonderful feeling.
"(Brentford manager) Thomas (Frank) didn't say much (when I came on). I've been speaking to him every day... He just said, 'Good luck and enjoy the game'.
"Everyone is here. My family, my parents, my kids, my mother-in-law and some doctors who have been helping me back and forth.
"What they've been through is tougher than what I've been through."
Understandably, Eriksen looked a little rusty, although one volleyed pass late on was a reminder of why promoted Brentford were so keen to sign him up, with both Frank and their fans declaring he was the biggest name to pull on the Bees shirt.
Asked about his hopes for the rest of the season, he said: "First of all to get the feeling and touch back, that football feeling, and to help Brentford stay in the Premier League."
REUTERS