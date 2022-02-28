Being back is a wonderful feeling: Eriksen

LONDON • Christian Eriksen made his return to competitive action for the first time since collapsing on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020 tournament.

The Danish midfielder, now fitted with a heart-starting device, joined Brentford as a free agent last month after being released by former club Inter Milan.

He received a thunderous reception from both sets of fans at Brentford Community Stadium as he came on as a substitute in the 52nd minute against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Several players also clapped for the 30-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker as he stepped on the pitch.

Eriksen needed life-saving treatment last June and Inter had to end his contract in December because Italian league rules state players cannot have implantable cardioverter-defibrillators.

While Eriksen was unable to inspire a comeback as Brentford lost 2-0 to leave themselves deep in relegation trouble - they are 15th, three points above the drop zone - he said it had been a special moment.

He said: "If you take away the result, I'm one happy man. To go through what I've been through, being back is a wonderful feeling.

"(Brentford manager) Thomas (Frank) didn't say much (when I came on). I've been speaking to him every day... He just said, 'Good luck and enjoy the game'.

"Everyone is here. My family, my parents, my kids, my mother-in-law and some doctors who have been helping me back and forth.

"What they've been through is tougher than what I've been through."

Understandably, Eriksen looked a little rusty, although one volleyed pass late on was a reminder of why promoted Brentford were so keen to sign him up, with both Frank and their fans declaring he was the biggest name to pull on the Bees shirt.