‘Beast’ Eddie Nketiah helps Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in Premier League opener

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knew he had to pick Eddie Nketiah for their English Premier League opener at home against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as the striker “trained like a beast” all week.

His decision paid off after the 24-year-old scored the opener in the 2-1 victory to get their title challenge off to a good start, although the big-spending Gunners were also made to sweat.

First-half goals from Nketiah and Bukayo Saka had the home side cruising at the Emirates.

But they were made to suffer a nervy finale after Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to pull a goal back for Forest seven minutes from time.

“Eddie Nketiah was really disappointed that I did not pick him for the Community Shield (win over Manchester City on penalties last weekend), but he trained like a beast this week,” said Arteta.

“He made it impossible for me not to choose him this week. He is a great example.”

On the match, the Arsenal boss added: “It’s always difficult to win the first game of the season. We deserved to be in front but we didn’t kill the game. And 2-0 in the Premier League is a dangerous scoreline...

“We gave them hope (at 2-1). Then the feeling is we want the game to end and take the three points.”

The day got off to an embarrassing start for Arsenal as kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes due to issues with an e-ticketing scheme that left tens of thousands of fans unable to take their seats in time.

Once the action got underway, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber were handed their league debuts after joining for combined fees in excess of £200 million (S$343 million).

However, three points for the home side was soured by an injury suffered by Timber as he pulled up early in the second half. By that point the game should have been over as a contest after Arsenal sprang out of the blocks.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has targeted an improvement to their poor return on the road – they managed just eight points from all their away games last season – but they barely laid a glove on the hosts until the introduction of Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga late on.

Their rearguard resistance lasted just 26 minutes in the first half as the visitors were undone by a moment of magic from Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian’s turn took him past two defenders before the ball broke for Nketiah to drill low beyond Forest debutant goalkeeper Matt Turner, on his return to the Emirates after leaving Arsenal last week.

“Everyone wants to play and everyone needs to be ready to play – so it’s a good start for me and the team,” said Nketiah. “You never know when you will get an opportunity but I’m pleased with my contribution.”

Turner had no chance with the second six minutes later as Saka cut onto his favoured left foot and arrowed a trademark strike high into the far corner.