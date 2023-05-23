Be ready to run a lot to prepare for finals, Pep Guardiola warns Man City

LONDON – Despite having won the Premier League title, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola still wants his team to be focused on the last two league games of the season, as they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

City were crowned English champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola’s side then enjoyed their title party on Sunday with a 1-0 win against Chelsea before captain Ilkay Gundogan lifted the trophy.

With their third successive title in the bag, City can focus on emulating the Manchester United team who won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 1998-99.

But before that City must finish their league campaign with trips to Brighton and Brentford on Sunday.

“To play as best as possible we have to be completely focused in these two games, they are really good teams,” said Guardiola on Tuesday.

“My players have the party after the game. I don’t know how they feel, but they have to be ready to run a lot. The best way to prepare for the (FA Cup and Champions League) finals is to be ready.

“The players set the standards, they have to maintain it. It’s normal the energy would drop. Arsenal play for just the Premier League, we have FA Cup, Champions League, the energy we spend is massive. It’s normal you drop, but we have to avoid it or don’t drop much.

“Play our game, adapt the way we play, arrive to United and Inter in the best condition possible.”

Gundogan has also urged City to stay focused as the team prepare for the climax to their treble bid.

They face United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3, and Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul seven days later.

City, winner of their last 12 league matches, are unbeaten in 24 games and German midfielder Gundogan, like Guardiola, is wary of losing momentum.

“We haven’t lost any games for so many weeks and that’s the standard that we have to set for ourselves,” he said.

“Obviously, we want to finish the season with two more trophies. We have two more big finals, and the last two games of the Premier League season are going to be preparation for that. We don’t want to drop anything.”