Be calm and keep going, Pep Guardiola urges Man City

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with all his expertise and experience, knows exactly what to do in his quest to win a sixth English Premier League title in seven seasons.

The Spaniard should be not too worried despite his team falling to fourth in the standings, five points behind leaders Liverpool but having played a game less.

Following a run of just one win in six league games, City went to Saudi Arabia, won the Club World Cup, before coming back to beat Everton 3-1 on Dec 27.

Guardiola was grateful for the mini break as he said it helped his team to pull themselves together and refocus, and he reiterated on Dec 29 that focus is key if City want to win the league again this season.

Speaking ahead of their home league game against Sheffield United on Dec 30, he said: “We lose a game and we out of the title race and we win a game and we are there. Anything can happen.

“We have to be consistent. The lower teams in the bottom they do get results. Let’s not give up. (We have to do it) game by game. It (outside noise) is what it is. Inside we have to be calm and keep going.”

With their title ambitions back on track, City are huge favourites against bottom-club Sheffield.

They have never lost a league game against their visitors, winning eight of 11 and claiming victory in the last six.

Sheffield have also not scored in five Premier League away games against City, and have lost their last nine league matches against reigning top-flight champions.

Furthermore, City have lost the final league game of the calendar year only once in the last 22 – winning 11, drawing 10 and losing to Liverpool in 2016.

It would be a big shock if Sheffield can get a positive result from this match, but Guardiola is wary as usual.

“What was in the past were a few problems against Sheffield and it will be so, so tough,” he warned.

“They defend so, so deep and play long balls... We try to be focused to get our results. Don’t make mistakes.”

City remain without the injured Erling Haaland, while John Stones has been ruled out after picking an issue in the win over Everton. Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are close to full fitness.