'Be brave or they'll eat you'

MADRID • The third instalment of the Jurgen Klopp-Diego Simeone battle kicks off tonight at the Wanda Metropolitano as Liverpool travel to Madrid seeking not just three points to tighten their grip on Group B in the Champions League, but revenge for their round-of-16 exit two seasons ago.

The Reds, then European champions, were beaten home and away by Simeone's team. The second leg at Anfield in March last year saw Atletico progress after a 3-2 extra-time win.

Klopp, who criticised Atletico's physically demanding and defensive style after those defeats, said yesterday those comments had stemmed from anger and disappointment, not a lack of respect for the Spanish team.

"We played against a team full of world-class players and they defended with all they had," the German said. "Diego is doing everything right, he is the Spanish champion and he has been at Atletico for a long time. He keeps them on their toes and they fight for their lives. I couldn't respect it more.

"Do I like it? Not too much. But that's because I like a different style of football. It just has to be successful and that is what Atletico is for sure."

He noted that beating Atletico twice in the group stage will seal Liverpool's progress to the knockout rounds. To do so, Klopp added, his team will need to be "top class" and "incredibly brave" or Atletico "will eat you".

Liverpool are top on six points from two games, two points ahead of second-placed Atletico, while Porto are third with one point and AC Milan bottom without a point.

Virgil van Dijk's return from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament has sparked a sharp improvement at the back, though the Dutch centre-back noted Mohamed Salah, with seven goals and four assists in the Premier League this term, has been the difference maker of late.

"We know what he is capable of and he has been showing it for a longer period," said van Dijk.

"His numbers speak for themselves. He is a fantastic player."

He also dismissed the notion his teammates were still hurt from that loss at Anfield.

"We don't need extra motivation. We just want to go out there and show our qualities. We know how tough it's going to be, we have to be very good to get a good result."

Simeone, who has masterminded La Liga titles during his time at Atletico, was wary of Klopp's side. He said: "Chelsea, (Manchester) City, Liverpool are all fantastic but watching Liverpool is a real pleasure.

"They press high, play a high line, they have no fear of leaving spaces at the back. They have very quick players to go on the break. With van Dijk back, they have improved their solidity in defence.

"I don't expect anything other than a team who will make things very difficult for us. We will try and find a way to hurt them, we need to match their intensity and will look to create our own chances."

In Group A, Manchester City travel to Club Brugge with manager Pep Guardiola aware how important a win will be, especially after their loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

The Spaniard is hopeful both Gabriel Jesus and Ederson will be available for selection and said he welcomed these must-win games.

"I love the pressure. We have to win. We know that," Guardiola added.

REUTERS

ATLETICO V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am

BRUGGE V MAN CITY

Tomorrow, 12.40am