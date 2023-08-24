Bayern’s Thomas Tuchel demands stability after topsy-turvy start

BERLIN - Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wants more consistency from his side after an up and down start to the season and has called on his players to replicate their opening 4-0 league win at Werder Bremen when they face Augsburg on Sunday.

The Bavarians, who won an 11th straight league title when Borussia Dortmund slipped up on the final matchday, kicked off the domestic season with a 3-0 German Super Cup loss at home to RB Leipzig.

They followed that up with an emphatic league victory over Werder on Friday and Tuchel wants more of the same.

"We have to accept criticism and to keep working on the things that we had the impression we were already further ahead," Tuchel said this week of their topsy-turvy start.

"We want to reduce the number of ups and downs we have during the match and between matches."

He had far harsher words for his players immediately after their loss to Leipzig, saying they looked as if they had not undergone four weeks of intense pre-season training.

"Those (two matches) were an example of how extremely different we can play between Saturday and Friday and we hope, in the positive sense, to bring in stability and reduce that amplitude," added Tuchel.