Bayern’s veteran custodian Manuel Neuer keeps mum on potential Germany return for World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates after receiving the Bundesliga trophy following the 5-1 win over FC Cologne at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on May 16, 2026.

MUNICH – Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer refused to comment on May 16 on the reports that he could be a surprise addition to Germany's World Cup squad, but did not rule out a possible international comeback.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who retired from the national team after Euro 2024, enjoyed a solid season with champions Bayern. He signed a contract extension with Bayern on May 15 and the absence of a clear successor for Germany has seen his name come up once more.

“No, not right now. We stay in touch all year round – just like with other former coaches and officials,” the 40-year-old Neuer said following the season-ending 5-1 win over Cologne, when asked whether he had been in touch with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Asked about a potential World Cup spot, Neuer said: “I’m totally relaxed about it. We’re celebrating the championship today. I have a very important German Cup final next week.

“For me (the World Cup) is not an issue today. It is just nice to celebrate the league title and to have the match next week.”

Nagelsmann will announce Germany’s World Cup squad on May 21.

Neuer and Bayern narrowly missed out on a spot in the Champions League final, losing to holders Paris St-Germain in the semi-finals last week, but they can still win the domestic double and face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on May 23. REUTERS