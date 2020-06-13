Bayern's crowning today?

MUNICH • Bayern Munich could secure an eighth straight Bundesliga title this weekend, but they host Borussia Monchengladbach today without banned duo Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarian giants will be confirmed champions with a win if second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who play earlier, lose at relegation-threatened Dusseldorf.

That scenario would give Hansi Flick's side an unassailable 10-point lead with three games remaining.

Bayern will have to do it the hard way - Lewandowski, the leading scorer in the German top flight with with 30 goals, and Muller, who is one short of the league record of 21 assists in a season - will not be available as fourth-placed Monchengladbach visit the Allianz Arena.

"It's annoying, but we can't do anything about it," admitted Bayern coach Flick.

But the Bundesliga leaders are far from being a "two-man team". They have already netted 90 times in the league this term, 11 shy of a club record and, with goals from all over the pitch, the absence of Muller and Lewandowski is unlikely to hurt their title charge.

Monchengladbach, in contrast, have no like-for-like replacement for their top scorer, Alassane Plea.

The France striker, who has 10 goals and just as many assists this term, is banned for their trip after being sent off last week.

Serge Gnabry can be moved from the wing to fill Lewandowski's role but, even if he fails to recover from a back strain, Ivan Perisic and Joshua Zirkzee are more than capable stand-ins.

Thiago Alcantara is likely to come into midfield to make up for the missing Muller, but it will not be at the expense of Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international has been one of Bayern's exceptional performers, starting all six of their games since the restart last month and has been directly involved in five goals.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

YESTERDAY Hoffenheim v Leipzig Late kick-off TODAY Dusseldorf v Dortmund Ch114 & Ch208, 9.20pm Wolfsburg v Freiburg Ch115 & Ch209, 9.20pm Cologne v Union Berlin 9.30pm Hertha Berlin v Frankfurt 9.30pm Paderborn v Bremen 9.30pm Bayern v Monchengladbach Ch114 & Ch208, tomorrow, 12.20am TOMORROW Mainz v Augsburg Ch114 & Ch208, 9.20pm Schalke v Leverkusen Ch114 & Ch208, 11.50pm All on Singtel TV and StarHub

He used the two-month coronavirus-enforced break to pack on muscle and his increased physicality has allowed him to dominate the middle of the park.

Goretzka's transformation has also not gone unnoticed by Flick, who believes his aggression makes Bayern tick.

"Looking at Leon, you can see he's added muscle mass," he told broadcaster DW.

"That benefits his game. He has been outstanding as a holding midfielder, very present and often winning the ball back."

Joachim Low, his manager at international level, also feels Goretzka is developing into an integral player for both club and country.

He told Kicker magazine: "He's good at combining with his teammates, is very dynamic, has very good technique and good vision."

Bayern are on track for their 13th double, but the treble is also very much alive as they have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They lead Chelsea 3-0 ahead of their home second leg of their last-16 tie.

They are one of the favourites to reach the final, which local tabloid Bild yesterday reported will be held in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug 22 or 23.

An official announcement is expected when Uefa's executive committee meets next Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BAYERN V M'GLADBACH

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208 tomorrow, 12.20am