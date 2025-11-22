Straitstimes.com header logo

Bayern winger Diaz banned for three games after red card in win over PSG

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 4, 2025 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 4, 2025 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Follow topic:

Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz has received a three-match ban for serious rough play after he was sent off in their 2-1 Champions League victory over holders Paris St Germain earlier this month, European soccer body UEFA said on Friday.

Diaz scored both goals in Paris but was sent off for a violent tackle on PSG's Achraf Hakimi on the stroke of halftime.

PSG confirmed a day later that Hakimi had severely sprained his left ankle and the Moroccan full back has not played for the Ligue 1 club since.

Hakimi picked up the African Footballer of the Year award on Wednesday by limping on to the stage while using a scooter to move around.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany expected Diaz to miss only the trip to Arsenal on Wednesday, but the Colombian winger will also sit out home games against Sporting on December 9 and Union St Gilloise on January 21.

"My information is that he's suspended for one game... I would be disappointed if my information is not correct," Kompany told reporters earlier on Friday.

Bayern sit top of the Champions League standings with 12 points from four games, one of three teams with a perfect record along with their next opponents Arsenal and Inter Milan. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.