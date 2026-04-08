Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash

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MADRID, April 7 - Bayern Munich took control of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, earning a slender first-leg advantage after a high-tempo contest in the Spanish capital.

Vincent Kompany's side struck just before halftime when Serge Gnabry slipped a precise pass through for Luis Diaz, who beat the offside trap and fired low past keeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st minute.

Bayern doubled their lead seconds after the restart as Michael Olise squared for Harry Kane to finish neatly from the edge of the box following a swift counter-attack.

Real improved after the hour and Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 74th minute, turning in Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross at the far post.

Manuel Neuer then denied Mbappe and Vinicius Jr with a series of sharp saves as the hosts pressed for an equaliser that never came, as Bayern headed home with a slender yet significant advantage.

The winners of the two-legged tie will face either Paris St Germain or Liverpool, who play their first leg on Wednesday, in the semi-finals.

"We came out for the second half and conceded a goal straight away. Both goals we conceded were gifts. Both sides had plenty of chances but Bayern’s best player today was Neuer. In the end, that’s how it goes," Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger told Movistar Plus.

Bayern imposed themselves from the outset and went close to scoring in the ninth minute, only for Alvaro Carreras to produce a goal-line clearance to deny Dayot Upamecano from point-blank range after Real failed to clear their lines.

The visitors dominated possession in the first half, seeing more than 65% of the ball as Alvaro Arbeloa’s side dropped into a deep defensive block and looked to break on the counter.

Real nonetheless created chances. Vinicius forced a superb one-handed save from Neuer in the 17th minute, the Bayern goalkeeper tipping away a low drive from the edge of the box at full stretch.

REFLEX SAVE

Mbappe squandered two openings soon after and was denied again in the 29th minute by an outstanding reflex save from Neuer.

Bayern made the breakthrough four minutes before the interval following a slick passing move. Kane and Gnabry exchanged quick passes before Gnabry slipped a perfectly weighted ball through the centre for Diaz, who slipped behind the defence and drilled a low finish inside the right post in the 41st minute.

The German side doubled their lead seconds after the restart. Carreras lost possession in midfield and Bayern countered swiftly as Kane, unmarked on the edge of the area, finished calmly just inside the right post.

It was Kane’s 49th goal of the season and his 11th in the Champions League.

Real responded with urgency. Vinicius burst clear after an error from Upamecano in the 60th minute but dragged his shot wide as Neuer rushed out to narrow the angle.

The goalkeeper then produced another fine one-handed save to deny Mbappe in the 65th minute and moments later watched the France forward pull an angled effort wide after clever play from Vinicius.

Mbappe pulled one back in the 74th minute, with the referee ruling the ball had crossed the line despite Neuer appearing to get a hand to the shot.

Neuer remained defiant, blocking a fierce strike from Vinicius in the 81st minute and holding an Eder Militao curler shortly afterwards, while Mbappe sent another effort narrowly wide in the 89th minute as Real poured forward.

Bayern wasted chances to extend their lead on the break but return home with the advantage after a compelling first leg. REUTERS