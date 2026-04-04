Bayern score three late goals for 3-2 comeback win at Freiburg

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FREIBURG, Germany, April 4 - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich scored three times in the last nine minutes of the game to stage a sensational comeback from two goals down and snatch a 3-2 victory at Freiburg on Saturday.

Tom Bischof fired in almost identical shots from the edge of the box, including one in stoppage time, to draw them level before teenager Lennart Karl tapped in with almost the last kick of the game to earn three points for Bayern.

They top the league on 73 points, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who take on VfB Stuttgart later, on 61.

Bayern's last-gasp win was a boost ahead of their trip to Real Madrid next week for the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

"We spoke about that in the dressing room. It gives us a lot of confidence. This was very important," said 18-year-old Karl, whose meteoric rise this season has made him a serious candidate for Germany's World Cup squad.

"We actually feel unbeatable at the moment. I'm very happy. It's an unbelievable feeling," said Karl, who has netted five times in the league.

Freiburg, the only German team along with Bayern still in the German Cup as well as a European competition, went in front a minute into the second half when Johan Manzambi whipped a sensational shot from 25 metres out past keeper Manuel Neuer.

BISCHOF DOUBLE

The hosts, who face Celta Vigo in the Europa League last eight next week, then twice came agonisingly close to a second goal as they dominated early on after the break, keeping 40-year-old Neuer busy.

The Bavarians were missing top scorer Harry Kane through injury, and substitute Michael Olise had their best chance after coming on early in the second half.

Freiburg looked to be cruising to their first win over Bayern in 11 years when they doubled their lead in the 71st minute with a Lucas Hoeler volley after Neuer spilled a corner into his path.

The visitors, however, almost instantly upped the pressure and cut the deficit 10 minutes later when Bischof threaded a shot past keeper Noah Atubolu, who had made a string of superb saves until then.

Bischof did it again in stoppage time with another low drive before Karl completed their comeback, bagging the winner in the dying seconds.

"Wow, what a comeback," injured Kane said.

"Credit to the boys, that wasn't easy but what a mentality, what a win. Great away three points." REUTERS