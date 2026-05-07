Bayern Munich lacked killer instinct against PSG, says Neuer

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MUNICH, Germany, May 6 - Bayern Munich lacked the clinical finishing and killer instinct shown by Paris St Germain, their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said, after the French side reached the Champions League final with a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday.

Holders PSG earned a 6-5 aggregate victory over the Germans and will face Arsenal in the final on May 30.

For Bayern, who had been chasing a treble, it was a disappointing end to what had been a strong Champions League campaign. They had lost the first leg in Paris 5-4 after trailing 5-2 early in the second half.

"I think we didn't have the killer instinct in attack today," said Neuer, who made several good saves. "We didn't have clear-cut chances today, but we still created enough to score."

Bayern were 1-0 down after three minutes and were forced to play catch-up throughout. Despite controlling possession they had only a handful of clear scoring chances which they did not take.

"Of course it's bitter, in the end we lost both games against a very good opponent. We needed to be more decisive," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. "The Champions League is over for us this season, but there will be another chance - and that's a motivation for me."

Bayern left it too late with Harry Kane scoring an equaliser in second-half stoppage time, but the Germans needed another goal to level the tie.

"We didn’t have many clear-cut chances, but when you do get those moments... look at Paris. They were simply killers, scoring five goals the way they did in the first leg," the 40-year-old Neuer, whose future at the club is unclear, said.

"That’s exactly what we needed today and I think you could see that we were actually close to reaching the final, but we weren’t able to finish the job."

"Our goal unfortunately came a bit too late," Neuer said. "The stadium was there, we were there as well, but I think in Paris' penalty area we just weren't clinical enough." REUTERS