Bayern Munich drop Sadio Mane from squad for Saturday game over Leroy Sane clash

BERLIN – Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will not be part of the squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga home game against Hoffenheim and has been fined over a row he had with teammate Leroy Sane, the club said on Thursday.

Senegal international Mane clashed with Sane at the end of their 3-0 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday.

“Sadio Mane will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim,” the club said in a statement.

“This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine.”

Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga standings with a two-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund, did not provide any details on the misconduct or the size of the fine.

According to several German media, Sane had suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by teammates.

Mane, a two-time African Footballer of the Year who joined Bayern in 2022, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

They both trained together earlier on Thursday. Bayern host City in the return leg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in other Champions League news, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will be fit for their quarter-final, second leg at home to AC Milan next week after missing Wednesday’s 1-0 first-leg defeat, coach Luciano Spalletti said.

Osimhen, Serie A’s top scorer with 21 goals, was sidelined for April’s league games against Milan and Lecce due to a thigh strain.

“The chances of him being available are 100 per cent because the work schedule, it was made in that direction,” Spalletti told Sky Sports in Italy.

“He was rested today and in Saturday’s match to complete the work done by the doctors, then anything can happen.”

In the Nigerian’s absence, midfielder Elijf Elmas played in an unfamiliar role up front.

Napoli skipper Giovanni di Lorenzo told Prime Video: “It wasn’t easy without a real No. 9, but we created many chances with Elmas. We’re confident for the return leg.”