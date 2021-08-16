Bayern legend Muller dies

MUNICH • Germany great Gerd Muller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers and nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said yesterday.

He scored 68 goals in 62 international matches for West Germany, winning the World Cup in 1974, and is third in the all-time list of most goals in the competition with 14 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (15) and Miroslav Klose (16).

The 1972 European Championship winner pumped in 566 goals in 607 competitive games for Bayern and also set a record of 365 goals in the Bundesliga in a trophy-laden career that included four league titles and three European Cups.

"Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been and a fine person, a personality in world football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement. "His name and the memory of him will live on forever."

Muller had been living with dementia for some time.

REUTERS