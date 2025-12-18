Bayern hit with 116,000 euros fine and partial stadium closure by UEFA

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Sporting CP - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - December 9, 2025 Sporting CP's Joao Simoes in action as Bayern Munich fans are seen with flares and banners in the stands REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

Dec 17 - Bayern Munich were the most heavily sanctioned club in UEFA's latest disciplinary measures announced on Wednesday, receiving a total of 116,000 euros ($136,300) in fines and a partial stadium closure for their ‍next Champions ​League home game.

Bayern were charged with the blocking of ‍public passageways and lighting of fireworks in their match against Sporting earlier this month.

As a result, UEFA ordered the ​enforcement of ​a previously suspended penalty, resulting in the partial closure of sectors 111 to 114 at the Allianz Stadium for Bayern's next UEFA home match -- against Union Saint-Gilloise on January 21.

Bayern ‍were also handed a further partial stadium closure of the entire South Tribune for a subsequent ​match, but this additional closure is suspended ⁠for a two-year probationary period.

Additional fines followed Bayern's away defeat by Arsenal last month.

UEFA fined the German club 40,000 euros for crowd disturbances and the throwing of objects, as well as 30,000 euros for "transmitting messages not fit for ​a sports event".

NO AWAY TICKETS FOR EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Meanwhile, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also ordered the enforcement of ‌a previously suspended sanction on Eintracht Frankfurt, ​banning the German club from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next match.

Frankfurt were charged after their fans threw objects, lit fireworks and caused damage to the Camp Nou stadium when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona last week. They next play away at Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

Frankfurt were fined 38,000 euros in total while they were also given 30 days to contact Barcelona for the settlement ‍of damages caused by their supporters in the away section toilets.

Sporting were also fined 40,000 ​euros and handed an away-ticket ban, while Lille received a 10,000 euros fine and a suspended ticket ban ​for fireworks offences in their Europa League game against Young Boys.

Israeli ‌side Maccabi Tel-Aviv were fined 20,000 euros for racist or discriminatory behaviour by their supporters in their Europa League game against VfB Stuttgart. REUTERS