Bayern have home mojo

MUNICH • In 27 matches since the Bundesliga recommenced play on May 16, there have been only five home victories, with visiting teams winning 12 times.

Home advantage appears to be no longer a factor in the absence of fans, who are barred from attending the rest of the German league because of the coronavirus pandemic, unless of course the hosts happen to be Bayern Munich.

The seven-time defending champions are sitting pretty on top of the standings, seven points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund (57) with six games left and their superior goal difference of 13 means they have an even bigger advantage.

With their rivals playing tomorrow, Bayern have the opportunity to stretch their lead to 10 points today and cement their grip on the league.

The Bavarian giants welcome relegation-threatened Dusseldorf to the Allianz Arena and after three successive wins under their belt since the restart, they appear well equipped to buck the away trend.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick is also delighted with how smoothly his players have eased their way back into competitive action despite a two-month hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

At his pre-match virtual press conference yesterday, he said: "Of course, there were concerns about how the players would cope.

"It was not so easy to adjust to a competitive level in training. When I look back on the games so far, we're doing well. I'm happy."

Part of his confidence stems from the form of forward Robert Lewandowski, who did not add to his tally of 27 goals against Dortmund in what was his 24th league game against his former club on Tuesday night.

But the Poland striker has been on fire this season, bagging 27 goals to move to the top of the league scoring charts.

Surprisingly for a player of his calibre, he has never netted against Dusseldorf in his 10 seasons in the Bundesliga - he has faced them twice with Dortmund and thrice with Bayern - but Flick is backing him to finally end that drought.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

"Robert knows exactly the statistic that he has not yet scored against Dusseldorf," he said. "He always wants to score a goal.

"First of all, it is important to us that we stand up well and create chances. Then if we win and he scores, it would be all the better."

With Dusseldorf winless in their last 11 league games against Bayern, who have scored at least three goals in the last six of those meetings, the odds look good that Lewandowski can break the duck.

Dusseldorf coach Uwe Rosler, whose side are 16th and one point from safety, is, however, banking on the closed-door policy to somehow work in his favour.

He said: "A lot of those teams thrive on emotions, spirit, support of the crowd and that is missing."

After the Bundesliga became the first major European leagues to resume, others have follow ed suit.

The latest is La Liga, which will restart on June 11.

Spain's department for sport yesterday confirmed that the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis would be the opening fixture, with the campaign set to finish by July 19.

BAYERN V DUSSELDORF

