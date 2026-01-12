Bayern crush own-goal kings Wolfsburg 8-1 to stretch lead at top

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 11 - Bayern Munich, helped by two record-breaking VfL Wolfsburg own goals and two from man-of-the-match Michael Olise, demolished the visitors 8-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to extend their lead at the top, as the league resumed after its winter break.

The reigning champions, who are undefeated in the league this season, are on 44 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. RB Leipzig, with a game in hand, are third on 29, as many as Bayer Leverkusen and fifth-placed VfB Stuttgart.

"It's not normal (for such a result), it's not a given and we should not forget that," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. "The first half was really not easy. But I had the feeling that when they get a bit tired, we'd create even more chances – and that's exactly what happened in the second half."

The hosts did not need long to take the lead when Luis Diaz's cutback was turned in by Wolfsburg's Kilian Fischer for an own goal in the fifth minute. It was the third consecutive league game that Wolfsburg had scored an own goal, setting a Bundesliga record.

The visitors, however, reacted well with Dzenan Pejcinovic finishing a fine passing move that split open the Bayern defence, to level in the 15th.

Diaz turned scorer on the half-hour mark, heading in an Olise cross for his ninth league goal of the campaign, to put the hosts back in front. Olise is the league's best provider with nine assists so far.

The Frenchman then got on to the scoresheet with a curled shot to bag his eighth goal of the season before hapless Wolfsburg notched up their fourth own goal in the last three league matches in the 53rd with Moritz Jenz putting the ball in the net from an Olise cutback.

The hosts, who also hit the post with Olise in the 64th and added two more goals through substitute Raphael Guerreiro and Bundesliga leading scorer Harry Kane in a span of 80 seconds, have never lost at home to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, having won 27 of 29 matches and drawn two.

Olise crowned his superb performance in his 50th Bundesliga match for Bayern with his second goal of the evening in the 76th before substitute Leon Goretzka flicked the ball in from a tight angle in the 88th to make it their biggest win over Wolfsburg.