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Bay Collective to acquire majority stake in Sunderland Women

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April 7 - Investment group Bay Collective, which operates the San Francisco-based Bay FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), is set to acquire a majority stake in Sunderland Women, the English WSL 2 club said on Tuesday.

Sunderland will retain a minority stake in the club to ensure their identity remains with the team.

"We are committed to honouring Sunderland Women’s DNA and legacy, protecting what makes this club and community so special," said Kay Cossington, chief executive officer of Bay Collective, which specialises in women's soccer.

"This is a partnership for the long term, and our ambition is to strengthen Sunderland Women’s connection with fans and partners while creating a platform for sustained success at the highest levels of the women’s game."

Sunderland, eighth in the standings, host Charlton Athletic on April 26. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.