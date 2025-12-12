Baton-wielding Polish hooligans ambush Rayo Vallecano fans on motorway

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jagiellonia's head coach Adrian Siemieniec and player Jesus Imaz at a press conference in Bialystok, Poland on Dec 10, 2025. They will face Rayo Vallecano in a Conference League match on Dec 11.

WARSAW – Masked Polish soccer hooligans armed with batons attacked two coachloads of Spanish fans on the motorway in the middle of ‍the ​night, police said on Dec 11, ahead ‍of a Europa Conference League match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Rayo Vallecano.

Police said ​that ​two cars had pulled up in front of the coaches carrying the Spanish fans forcing them to stop on the S8 ‍motorway near the village of Prosienica in east-central Poland.

Several dozen people ​then emerged from a nearby ⁠forest and attacked the Spaniards. Police said that a fence at the side of the motorway had been cut through.

“At the scene, paramedics from an ​ambulance provided assistance to the injured, and three people were taken to hospital,” the ‌police said in a post ​on X.

“A total of seven people were detained in connection with the incident. Items seized included balaclavas, telescopic batons, wooden sticks, and metal-cutting shears.”

Rayo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The La Liga club’s ultras, the Bukaneros, did not post about the incident ‍on their social media accounts, while Spanish police said they ​did not have any information on it.

Jagiellonia sit ninth on eight points ​in the Conference League table, while Rayo are ‌12th with seven from four games. REUTERS