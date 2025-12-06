Bastia to sanction fans after flare hits Red Star player

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 6 - The president of SC Bastia, Claude Ferrandi, said sanctions would be imposed on fans for misconduct after Bradley Danger, defender of Red Star FC, was struck by a flare during their Ligue 2 game in Furiane, France on Friday, spurring the referee to abandon play.

After the incident, which took place just before the hour mark, both teams returned to the dressing room and the referee abandoned play, ending the game at 0-0.

"Nobody imagined this," Ferrandi told the beIN Sports network. "It was a celebration, it's our club's anniversary. We put a lot of effort into organizing it, and it's all ruined this evening."

"Make no mistake about the sanctions, they will come, I'm not worried. They will come just as they have come from the beginning."

Bastia, who have been fighting to be promoted to the top division in France since being relegated in the 2016-17 season, are at the bottom of the Ligue 2 table, with just one win in 15 games. REUTERS