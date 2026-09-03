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Bradley Barcola arrival boosts Liverpool as manager Andoni Iraola seeks first league win

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 29, 2026 Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 29, 2026 Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #29 Bradley Barcola takes part in a training session on August 11, 2026, the eve of the UEFA Supercup football match between Champions League winners Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Europa League winners Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Bradley Barcola training with Paris Saint-Germain on Aug 11. The France forward signed for Liverpool on Aug 31.

AFP

LONDON – Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said the closure of the transfer window would allow his side to focus fully on results as they chase a first Premier League win this season at promoted Ipswich Town on Sept 4 after opening the campaign with two draws.

The Merseyside club began with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United before being held by the same scoreline against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

“We need a win, we are frustrated at this part of the job. It's just the first two games but I want to win,” Iraola told reporters on Sept 3.

“The market has closed – we know who we are. I think we have a lot of talent. Now we have to perform, do our job and we will start from tomorrow.”

Iraola said new signing Bradley Barcola, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain this week, was settling in well, although the France forward’s lack of pre-season minutes would be a factor in deciding how quickly he is integrated into the side.

“I see him in a good place. He has trained for us. It’s true he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season,” Iraola said.

“He has been training and it’s a decision we have to make.”

The Spaniard added that Barcola’s ability to play on either flank would strengthen Liverpool’s attacking options.

Iraola also welcomed the end of speculation surrounding Cody Gakpo, praising the Netherlands forward’s attitude after being linked with a move during the transfer window.

“He was well aware of the situation in the market – we were constantly talking with each other,” Iraola said.

“I am glad to keep Cody because he is a valuable player.”

The Liverpool manager also expressed satisfaction with the club’s transfer business, saying they had resisted pursuing other deals that did not fit their sporting or financial criteria.

“There were other options we decided not to take for different reasons, sometimes sporting or economic, the deal didn’t make sense in the market. But I’m happy now,” Iraola said.

On the injury front, Iraola said defender Joe Gomez is expected to return to training next week, while Giovanni Leoni could rejoin the squad in the international break, though Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike face longer spells on the sidelines. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.