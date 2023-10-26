Barcelona's Torres and Lopez on target in 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 25, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres scores a goal that was later disallowed for offside REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Barcelona v Shakhtar Donetsk - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 25, 2023 FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 2:57 AM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 2:57 AM

First-half goals from Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez helped Barcelona secure a 2-1 home win against Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group H tie on Wednesday night.

The locals dominated from the start and opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a Torres volley from a rebound off the post. They extended their lead in the 36th when Lopez unleashed a thunderous shot that ricocheted off the left post on its way in.

Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov stroked in a tidy finish from a counterattack in the 62nd minute to narrow the deficit, but Barcelona held on despite late pressure to secure their third win in three games.

Barca are top on nine points, six ahead of Porto, who have a game in hand and later on Wednesday will visit bottom side Antwerp, with the Belgians yet to earn a point. Shakhtar are in third place on three points. REUTERS

