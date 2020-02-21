Barcelona's social media scandal puzzles Messi

MADRID • Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that it was "strange" to see Barcelona locked in a row over a company accused of criticising current and former players, including himself, on social media.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Tuesday the club had terminated its contract with public relations company I3 Ventures, which was hired to improve his and the board's image online, before promising to take legal action against media organisations that "continue to implicate the club in this type of practice" .

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser Catalunya, the company oversaw "dozens" of accounts attacking the likes of Messi, Gerard Pique, Xavi Hernandez, Pep Guardiola and Carles Puyol on Facebook and Twitter.

Among the messages the report cited is one expressing anger towards Messi for his delay in signing a new contract and another questioning Pique's involvement in tennis' Davis Cup.

"The truth is I find it strange that something like this happens," the Argentinian star, who recently had a public feud with Barca sporting director Eric Abidal, told Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

"But they also said that there would be evidence. We will have to wait to see if it is true or not."

While the Spanish champions continue to be embroiled in off-the-field issues, their striking problems appear to have been resolved after La Liga authorities yesterday granted them permission to sign Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite outside the transfer window in an €18 million (S$27.2 million) deal from Leganes.

Unlike the other major European leagues, clubs in Spain are allowed to sign a player outside the window under special circumstances.

Barcelona had been desperate for attacking reinforcements after France forward Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the season, while Uruguayan Luis Suarez is unlikely to play again this term.

Braithwaite, with six league goals in 21 starts for 19th-placed Leganes, penned a deal until June 2024. But his former club, who are above Espanyol only on goal difference, lashed out at the decision to allow Barcelona to trigger the 28-year-old's release clause despite the transfer window having closed last month.

Their general director Martin Ortega yesterday said: "We consider that as a regulation that is unfair."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE