Barcelona's Raphinha out for a week with leg injury

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v FC Barcelona - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - January 3, 2026 FC Barcelona's Raphinha during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

Feb 2 - Barcelona forward Raphinha has been sidelined for a week with a right leg injury, the LaLiga champions said on Monday, after the Brazilian was forced off at halftime during Saturday's 3-1 win at Elche.

The 29-year-old, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists this season, was ruled out for nearly two months after suffering a hamstring injury in September.

"Raphinha is suffering from an overload in the adductor muscle of his right leg... his recovery period is expected to be one week," Barcelona said in a statement, adding that he will miss Tuesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final at Albacete.

Leaders Barcelona, bidding for their third LaLiga title in four years, are a point above Real Madrid in the standings. REUTERS

