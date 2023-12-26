Barcelona's Putellas to undergo knee surgery

Barcelona women's captain and twice Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery, her club said on Tuesday.

The Spain forward had to leave the national team training camp in Madrid last month because of a knee injury, which also kept her out of recent matches with Barcelona.

"Barcelona women's football star Alexia Putellas is undergoing this Wednesday 27 December an arthroscopy on her left knee," the club said.

"The club will be making an official medical announcement once the operation has concluded."

Putellas, 29, missed the 2022 European Championship due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury but was part of Spain's victorious World Cup squad this year. REUTERS