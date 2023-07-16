Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala leads World Cup charge for ever-present Nigeria

BARCELONA – Sporting a pair of sunglasses, Asisat Oshoala celebrated Barcelona’s Champions League triumph with her teammates in early June, but Nigeria was already on her mind.

Standing on the balcony of the historic palace in Placa de Sant Jaume in the city’s Gothic neighbourhood before several thousand jubilant fans, Oshoala was handed the microphone.

“Visca Barca and Visca Nigeria,” the 28-year-old forward said, swopping in her homeland for “Catalunya”, as the refrain usually goes.

Ruled out with a hamstring injury, Oshoala could not play any part in Barcelona’s rollercoaster 3-2 win over Wolfsburg that saw them clinch their second Champions League trophy.

However, she will be back to compete later this month at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria are the only African team to feature in every edition of the tournament since it began in 1991, but the Super Falcons have never made it beyond the quarter-finals.

If that is to change, a lot will depend on five-time African women’s player of the year Oshoala.

“When you have Oshoala, you have a chance against any team,” said Nigeria’s American coach Randy Waldrum, whose side must first negotiate a difficult group featuring Australia, Olympic gold medallists Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

“She puts a lot of pressure on herself because she loves Nigeria and she wants Nigeria to be successful on the world stage.”

Oshoala became the first African woman to win the Spanish top flight’s leading goalscorer trophy and in August 2022 also became the first to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

With Barcelona she has won three league titles and two women’s Champions Leagues. Now she is aiming to follow that up with World Cup glory.

She has a good supporting cast this time, including Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade and Saint-Etienne’s Esther Okoronkwo. Said Waldrum: “I think the current Super Falcons squad is loaded with many talented players. There are a lot of players who have much to offer in the team and I am reasonably excited and hopeful.”

However, there is some uncertainty about Waldrum’s own position after he accused the Nigerian Football Federation of not paying his wages and player bonuses. He also alleged interference in player selection.

The federation’s technical director Augustine Eguavoen responded, saying: “I am not comfortable with what I’ve been reading. I spoke with him. He apologised, he said he didn’t mean it that way. He felt if he speaks with a couple of people things will change, but it is not like that here, Nigeria is different, and Africa is different.

“But we have to do the right thing now, I’ve told him to just remain focused and forget about every other thing.” AFP