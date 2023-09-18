Barcelona under brutal pressure after our golden era: Xavi Hernandez

BARCELONA – Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Monday his time in the team as a player helped set a high bar which the club are now struggling to reach in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants won four editions of the competition between 2006 and 2015, and have endured some humiliating eliminations since.

Barcelona let leads slip against AS Roma and Liverpool and were thrashed by Bayern Munich in recent years, while they have failed to make it out of the group stage in the past two seasons.

“There is huge demand on us, the bar is so high – this is Barca. This is a consequence of the Barca of the past few years, of our era, as a player. In 10 years, from 2006 to 2015, four Champions Leagues were won,” said Xavi.

The coach said the club’s objective was to make it through the group phase, ahead of their opener in the competition against Belgian champions Royal Antwerp in Group H on Tuesday.

“We like challenges, but the level of demand is so high, it’s brutal. It’s a consequence of inheriting a brilliant era, the best in the history of this club,” he continued.

However Xavi said his players were coping well and excited to start their new European campaign.