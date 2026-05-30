Barcelona sign England winger Gordon from Newcastle

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Soccer Football - Anthony Gordon signs for FC Barcelona - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 29, 2026 Anthony Gordon after signing for FC Barcelona REUTERS/Albert Gea

May 29 - Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United with the England winger penning a five-year contract, the Spanish champions said on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that Barca offered an initial 80 million euros ($93.14 million) plus add-ons for the 25-year-old.

"He comes to the club after being top scorer with Newcastle United last season and the player who took on most dribbles," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Gordon impressed in his three appearances against Barca last season in the Champions League."

Gordon netted 17 goals for Newcastle in all competitions this season, including 10 in 12 Champions League games.

However, Newcastle struggled to make a mark in the Premier League, where they finished 12th and failed to qualify for European competition.

Earlier this month, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted Gordon may have played his final game for the club when the winger was linked with Bayern Munich, saying there were "discussions that potentially might be happening".

However, it was Barcelona who swooped to sign Gordon, who is part of England's World Cup squad.

Signed from Everton in January 2023 for 45 million pounds ($60.37 million), Gordon made 152 appearances for Newcastle, finishing with 39 goals and 28 assists and helping guide them to League Cup success last year to end a 70-year trophy drought.

Gordon's England teammate Marcus Rashford joined Barca on a season-long loan from Manchester United and helped the Catalan club retain their LaLiga title.

Rashford provided 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Barcelona, who have not yet made his move permanent. The Athletic reported that Barca hold a €30 million option to sign Rashford but it runs out on June 15.

Gordon joins a list of England internationals plying their trade abroad, including Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney. REUTERS