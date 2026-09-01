Barcelona sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal

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Barcelona signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on Sept 1 on a deal until 2029, after they were unable to pry Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

“Barcelona and Arsenal have reached a deal for the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus,” said the Catalan club in a statement, with Spanish media reporting that they paid the Gunners around €10 million euros (S$14.8 million).

Jesus arrives to bolster an attack weakened by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres earlier this summer.

Spanish champions Barca pursued Alvarez through the summer but Atletico refused to negotiate with the Catalan giants.

“I’m not offended,” said Jesus, when asked how he felt to be Barca’s plan B after Alvarez.

“I have the chance to be here at Barcelona, I had a chance 10 years ago and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here and it’s a dream for me.

“I always want to do the best I can, I’m a guy who works hard, I know my qualities, but work I think always pays off.”

Barcelona were prepared to end the transfer window without adding another number nine, with winger Raphinha scoring five goals in three games playing through the middle, but ultimately opted to bring in Jesus.

“I was a little surprised we had the opportunity to get him,” Hansi Flick told reporters on Aug 31 after Barca thrashed Rayo Vallecano 5-2 in La Liga, which Jesus watched from the stands at Camp Nou.

“I really love him. I like his style to play football. It fits with our style. I think he can help us a lot in games.

“For us, he can be important, so thanks to (sporting director) Deco because again he made an excellent job.”

The 29-year-old Brazilian suffered a serious knee injury in January 2025, disrupting his career with Arsenal, where he was behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Jesus leaves Arsenal after four seasons in north London, having joined from Manchester City in 2022.

He made 123 appearances in all competitions for the London club, scoring 32 goals, and appeared 27 times during their Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

“I’ve had a bit of a tough time these past two years, but apart from that, everyone knows my quality,” added Jesus.

“I’m doing very well, very well physically,” he continued. “The knee is no longer a problem. I recovered very well and returned to playing very well with Arsenal.

“My knee and my body are fine, I’m ready to give my best.”

Before moving to Arsenal, Jesus won four Premier League titles during a six-year spell at Manchester City, where he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances across all competitions.

Jesus made more than 200 Premier League appearances and scored over 70 league goals.

Arsenal also announced the departure of midfielder Fabio Vieira, who has joined German club Hamburg.

Jesus is Barcelona’s seventh signing of the summer, following Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu, Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Dominik Livakovic.

Barcelona also confirmed a late loan deal for midfielder Marc Casado, who joins Deportivo La Coruna until the end of the season. AFP, REUTERS