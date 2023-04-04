Barcelona refereeing scandal one of most serious in football, says Uefa chief

LISBON – Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said that Barcelona’s refereeing scandal is one of the most serious incidents he has seen in football ever since he became involved with it.

Uefa opened a formal investigation into Barcelona last month for potential violation of the European football governing body’s legal framework regarding payments made by the club to a company owned by a senior refereeing official.

“I cannot comment directly on this for two reasons,” Ceferin told Slovenian newspaper Ekipe SN in an interview published on Monday.

“Firstly, because we have an independent disciplinary committee. And secondly, because I have not dealt with this matter in detail.

“However, I can say something. As far as I am informed, the situation is extremely serious. So serious that it is, in my opinion, one of the most serious in football since I have been involved in it.”

The alleged payments of €7.3 million euros (S$10.6 million) were made by Barcelona from 2001 to 2018 to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, then vice-president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish Football Association.

“At the level of the Spanish league, of course, the matter is out of date and cannot have competitive consequences, while the proceedings are ongoing at the level of the Spanish civil prosecutor’s office,” Ceferin added.

“The same applies to Uefa, nothing is time-barred here either.”

In a statement in February the club denied any wrongdoing, saying it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with technical reports related to professional refereeing, which it claimed was a common practice among professional football clubs.

On Wedneday, Uefa meet in Lisbon where Ceferin will stand unopposed for a new term as president of the governing body.

The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini, is therefore assured of a further four years in the role despite a turbulent second term overshadowed by the breakaway European Super League project.

The Uefa Congress in the Portuguese capital comes just a few weeks after Gianni Infantino was re-elected as president of FIFA, also unopposed.

Ceferin has had his differences with Infantino, with the Uefa chief notably one of the main voices against Fifa’s proposals to host the World Cup every two years instead of the current four.

That idea has been abandoned by Infantino, but the European Super League is not dead and buried, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus continuing to pursue the project.

A lawsuit has been launched against Uefa and Fifa at the European Court of Justice, accusing the governing bodies of abusing their power by threatening to expel clubs and players interested in joining a breakaway league.