Barcelona fight back to draw at Rayo Vallecano

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - November 25, 2023 FC Barcelona's Pedri in action with Rayo Vallecano's Alfonso Espino REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - November 25, 2023 FC Barcelona's Andreas Christensen in action with Rayo Vallecano's Abdul Mumin REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - November 25, 2023 Rayo Vallecano's Oscar Trejo in action with FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - November 25, 2023 FC Barcelona's Andreas Christensen in action with Rayo Vallecano's Radamel Falcao REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - November 25, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Rayo Vallecano's Alfonso Espino REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
59 sec ago

Barcelona rescued a point with a 1-1 draw away at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday thanks to a late second-half own-goal by defender Florian Lejeune.

The LaLiga champions are third in the standings on 31 points, one behind second-placed Real Madrid and three back from surprise leaders Girona, both of whom have a game in hand.

Rayo started the game on top and outclassed last season's champions throughout the first half before opening the scoring with a brilliant strike from range by midfielder Unai Lopez in the 39th minute.

Barca came back with urgency after the break and eventually equalise thanks to a mistake by Rayo defender Lejeune, who sent the ball into his own net with the tip of his boot as he tried to clear a cross in the 82nd minute. REUTERS

