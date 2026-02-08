Barcelona ease past Mallorca to extend LaLiga lead

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BARCELONA, Feb 7 - Barcelona outclassed Mallorca 3-0 at home on Saturday to increase their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings.

Hansi Flick's side controlled possession from the start and Marcus Rashford fired narrowly wide before playing a key role in the opener, as Dani Olmo headed his blocked effort into the path of Robert Lewandowski who finished calmly in the 29th minute.

Barcelona pushed on after halftime, with Marc Casado hitting the post and the pressure told in the 61st minute when 18-year-old Lamine Yamal struck a superb shot from distance to register his fifth goal in consecutive matches in all competitions.

Substitute Marc Bernal, also 18, completed the scoring with a fine solo run and low finish. Barcelona moved to 58 points, four clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who play Valencia on Sunday.

"We are in a great moment," Barca midfielder Marc Casado told Movistar Plus.

"We know what we had to do and we executed it well. Atletico Madrid are next, they are a great team and we know they won't make it easy for us."

With Raphinha and Pedri sidelined by injury and Frenkie De Jong rested as a precaution ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Atletico, Barcelona dominated from kickoff but were initially short of ideas in the final third.

Mallorca threatened on the counter-attack and went close when Vedat Muriqi struck the post from close range in the 18th minute. Jan Virgili was also denied twice by Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia from inside the box.

But Rashford stepped up to give Barca the spark they needed and created several chances, including the one that resulted in Lewandowski's opener. He also forced Roman to make a great save from a free kick.

Mallorca's keeper also produced fine saves to keep out Olmo and Fermin Lopez as Barca pressed after the break, but there was little he could do to deny Yamal's moment of brilliance in the 61st minute.

The winger unleashed a stunning strike that flew in off the left post.

Bernal came off the bench and made an immediate impact with a quick run from midfield, gliding into the box before firing low into the bottom corner. REUTERS