Barcelona coach Flick's father dies ahead of Clasico

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May 10 - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's father has died, the club said in a statement on Sunday, hours before their top-of-the-table clash with Real Madrid in LaLiga.

The 61-year-old German coach has informed the club that he will be in the dugout during the home game with second-placed Real, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

"FC Barcelona and the entire blaugrana family wish to send all our love to Hansi Flick after the passing of his father. We share in your sorrow and our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time," Barcelona posted on X.

A draw with Real will ensure Barcelona's second successive league title. REUTERS