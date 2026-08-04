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Barca’s Flick keen to boost attack with Ferran Torres’ future uncertain

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Ferran Torres has been linked with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, coached by former Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Ferran Torres has been linked with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, coached by former Spain boss Luis Enrique.

PHOTO: AFP

BURTON UPON TRENT, England – Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Aug 4 that the Spanish champions must reinforce their attack after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford, and with question marks over Ferran Torres’ future.

The Catalan giants made a bid for Atletico Madrid and Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, which was rejected.

“I have total confidence in (sporting director) Deco, we know that we have to do something,” Flick told reporters after an inter-squad match at St George’s Park in England, where Barca have been training.

“It also depends (what happens) about Ferran.”

Spain international Torres, who scored the winning goal in their World Cup final triumph over Argentina in July, has one year left on his contract at Barcelona.

Torres has been linked with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, coached by former Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Torres admitted during an appearance on American television network NBC that he did not know where his future lay, but suggested he might prefer a move elsewhere.

“I have a contract at Barcelona, but in football you never know,” said the 26-year-old. “I’m just waiting to make the right decision.”

Asked if he had a dream destination in mind, Torres said he did, but did not disclose it.

Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi this summer for the first team and Flick acknowledged both wingers could be used through the middle.

“Gordon and Adeyemi can play on both sides and as a No. 9, so we have a lot of options actually,” added Flick, who noted that Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal was also capable of playing in that role. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.