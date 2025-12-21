Straitstimes.com header logo

Barca's Denmark defender Christensen suffers cruciate ligament tear

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona Press Conferences - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 17, 2025 FC Barcelona's Andreas Christensen during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona Press Conferences - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 17, 2025 FC Barcelona's Andreas Christensen during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

REUTERS

Follow topic:

Dec 21 - Barcelona's Andreas Christensen has suffered a partial cruciate ligament tear, the club said on Sunday, as Spanish media reports said the Denmark centre-back could be out for months.

Christensen, who picked up a calf issue in October that kept him out for two weeks, twisted his left knee during Saturday's practice session, LaLiga champions Barca said in a statement.

"After tests carried out on the player, a conservative course of treatment has been chosen. The player’s recovery time will depend on his development," the club added.

The 29-year-old started every game for Denmark in this year's World Cup qualifiers, scoring once and providing two assists as they finished second in their group to reach the continental playoffs.

Denmark will play North Macedonia on March 26 in the playoffs, where a win will take them to a final clash against Czech Republic or Ireland for a place in June's World Cup.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona visit Villarreal later on Sunday. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.