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Barca's Bardghji hit by another serious knee injury setback

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Birmingham City v FC Barcelona - St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2026 FC Barcelona's Roony Bardghji in action with Birmingham City's Menzi Mazwi Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Aug 11 - Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to the 20-year-old after a previous serious knee injury derailed his progress.

• Bardghji, who was born in Kuwait but plays for Sweden, suffered a serious knee problem during training in 2024 that sidelined him for nearly a year.

• "The player will undergo surgery in the coming days," Barca posted on social media platform X after the latest setback.

• He joined Barca from Copenhagen last year on a contract that runs until June 2029.

• He has made 28 appearances for Barca in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

• Bardghji has won three caps since making his senior debut last year but missed selection for Sweden's 2026 World Cup squad.

• Hansi Flick's Barca side, who are chasing a third straight LaLiga title, open their league campaign at Elche on August 23. REUTERS