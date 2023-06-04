Barcelona win Women’s Champions League with stunning comeback against Wolfsburg

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands - Patri Guijarro struck twice as Barcelona produced a stunning comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 and clinch a second Women’s Champions League trophy on Saturday.

The Catalans were two goals down at the break but hit back strongly to triumph in Eindhoven, with Fridolina Rolfo stroking home the winner with 20 minutes remaining.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side have now won two of the last three finals after earning their first triumph over Chelsea in 2021, continuing to establish themselves as the main rivals to record eight-time winners Lyon.

Barcelona secured victory with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on the bench until the final stages, as she continues to find form after the knee injury which sidelined her for most of the season.

“I’m so emotional, I never thought this would happen, at two zero (down) at the beginning I felt we could do it, but it was so hard,” match-winner Rolfo told DAZN.

“We showed so much mentality today, I’m so proud of the team.

“(At half-time we said) we should just continue, we had the ball, we did a great job, but they scored two goals from their two chances, but we had to continue, believe in what we were doing, and we did.”

Wolfsburg took the lead after just three minutes, when Ewa Pajor picked Lucy Bronze’s pocket on the edge of the box and rammed past Sandra Panos.

The England international had not played since April, taking surgery on her knee after the semi-final first-leg win over Chelsea, and that rust showed.

Goalkeeper Panos might have done better too, getting a hand on top scorer Pajor’s effort but not doing enough to thwart her ninth strike of the tournament.

Barcelona defender Irene Paredes should have equalised but sent a free header wide at the far post from Mapi Leon’s sweetly-delivered corner.

Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored in both legs of the semi-final win over Chelsea, also spurned a fine chance from point-blank range, failing to make solid contact on a cross.

Soon Barcelona paid the price for their profligacy, with Wolfsburg netting the second on the counter-attack.