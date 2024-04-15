Expect another PSG thriller: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez

BARCELONA – Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on April 15 that his team’s Champions League quarter-final, second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain would be similar to the first leg thriller.

The five-time champions edged Luis Enrique’s PSG side 3-2 in a Paris blockbuster on April 10 and are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2019.

Xavi said the second leg at Barcelona’s temporary Olympic Stadium on Montjuic hill would produce more of the same spectacle on April 16.

“We’re not a team that will sit on our lead, we want to take the ball off PSG and win the game,” Xavi told a news conference.

“I hope we are at our best, they will test us to the limit – I see a game very similar to the first leg. It’s the Champions League, it’s PSG, and a game in which no one will be holding back.”

The victory in Paris was Barca’s first win in the Champions League knockout stage in four years and left them full of confidence. They go into the clash on the back of six straight wins in all competitions.

Xavi said PSG’s coach Luis Enrique, who was on the Barcelona bench the last time the Catalan side won the Champions League in 2015, would send his team out to harry the hosts.

“Montjuic’s (atmosphere) has to seem like the big nights at Camp Nou. Luis Enrique will not hold back, he will come here to press – we have to show a lot of personality to reach the semis,” he said.

Xavi, who announced in January he was leaving at the end of the season, has led a resurgent Barcelona on a 13-game unbeaten run since.

“Me and my players, everyone has been liberated (by my decision). Everyone has felt more of a sense of belonging towards the club, and I think it has gone phenomenally,” said the 44-year-old.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri agreed that his team would have to play to win, and not try to hold on to their one-goal edge. He said: “We have this slender lead but we have to go out there as if we didn’t have that advantage.”

The 21-year-old returned from injury to brilliantly set up one of Raphinha’s goals in Paris.

The Spain international has not been able to find consistent fitness over the past two seasons amid various injury problems.

“When you’re back from injury you feel the tiredness, but I’m strong and have a lot of desire. I’ve always said I prefer to play 80 minutes at 100 per cent and when I can’t go on, ask to be subbed for someone else,” added Pedri.

Meanwhile, Xavi also praised the star of the first leg Raphinha, who scored twice and was a menace throughout.

He said of the Brazilian winger: “Raphinha has been very important for us this season, not only with goals and assists but also from a defensive point of view. He’ll be a key player for us tomorrow.”

Also playing well in Paris were Barca’s La Masia teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, who impressed on the wing and in central defence respectively.

Said Xavi: “How can I motivate two players like Lamine and Cubarsí for tomorrow’s game? They always ask questions and they are always involved in everything. It’s a Champions League night. They don’t need any extra motivation.” AFP, REUTERS