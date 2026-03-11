Straitstimes.com header logo

Barca fan's GPS blunder lands him at wrong St James Park for Champions League tie

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - First Leg - Newcastle United v FC Barcelona - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 10, 2026 FC Barcelona players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

March 11 - A Barcelona fan's navigation mishap turned into an unexpected adventure when he arrived at the wrong St James' Park on Tuesday for a Champions League clash, ending up 366 miles from where his team was actually playing.

The Spanish fan, who had travelled from London expecting to watch Barcelona take on Newcastle United in the first leg of the last-16 tie, instead found himself at the turnstiles of third-tier Exeter City's St James Park.

It was only when he presented his ticket to staff that the mix-up became apparent but rather than turn him away, Exeter City staff took pity on his plight and provided him with a ticket for their League One match against Lincoln City.

"One of our volunteers came to the office to let us know that this guy had turned up expecting to see FC Barcelona. His English wasn't great, but from what we could gather, he'd come from London," said Adam Spencer, Exeter City's Supporter Experience Officer.

"My guess is he'd put St James Park in his phone and then just followed the directions from there. He was pretty gutted and a bit embarrassed.

"So, we sorted him out a ticket and he got to watch a game at the real St James Park. He'd be welcome back any time."

While the Barca fan watched the home side lose 1-0 to league leaders Lincoln City, Barcelona salvaged a 1-1 draw in Newcastle after Lamine Yamal netted a penalty with the final kick of the game. REUTERS

