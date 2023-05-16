Barca fans celebrate league titles with players in parade

BARCELONA – Barcelona players from the men’s and women’s teams lapped up affection from thousands of supporters in the city’s streets on Monday afternoon to celebrate their dual league titles.

Xavi Hernandez’s side beat Espanyol on Sunday to win the club’s 27th league title and first since 2019, while Barca’s women’s team earned their fourth consecutive Liga F win at the end of April.

The players rode in two open-top buses, heading from Camp Nou to the city’s Arc de Triomf monument five miles away, the streets lined with jubilant supporters despite the threat of rain.

Defender Ronald Araujo was draped in a Uruguayan flag, while La Liga’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski, wearing sunglasses and a Barcelona scarf, waved to fans.

Xavi, whose name was chanted frequently, threw down a can of beer to delighted thirsty fans below.

Players from both sides wore T-shirts proclaiming “the league is ours, the future too”.

Crowds increased as the buses headed along their route, to the main square, Plaza Catalunya, and then on towards the Arc.

“You can see the fans are very excited about it and obviously we are too,” goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen said.

“It’s a pride to share this with them and have them closer than ever.”

In front of the two players’ buses, another bus pumping out pop songs to set the mood led the way, cutting through streets filled with blue and red smoke.

Feeling among supporters was positive, as expected during a parade, although they expect more to come from both teams in Europe.

Barcelona’s women have reached the Champions League final, where they will face Wolfsburg in Eindhoven on June 3, while the men were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the second season running.

“We say to the fans that we are celebrating today, but that we have a lot of our minds focused on Eindhoven and that we will give everything and more to make them proud,” two-time women’s Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas said.