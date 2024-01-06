Barca defender Cancelo sidelined with knee injury

FC Barcelona's Joao Cancelo started in the 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on Jan 4 but had to leave the pitch after 11 minutes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

BARCELONA - Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo will be out for a period of time due to a knee injury he sustained during their win against Las Palmas in LaLiga, the club said on Jan 5.

The 29-year-old started in the 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on Jan 4 but had to leave the pitch after 11 minutes.

"Tests carried out on Friday show that first team player Joao Cancelo has a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee," the club said.

"He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Barca are third in the standings on 41 points, seven behind second-placed Girona and leaders Real Madrid. REUTERS

