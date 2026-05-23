Barca and Lyon resume women's Champions League rivalry in Oslo showdown

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OSLO, May 22 - The battle for supremacy between Barcelona and OL Lyonnes will resume in Saturday's Champions League final, with the Spaniards still seeking to wrest the mantle of Europe's most dominant team from the French side who have a record number of titles.

The highly-anticipated showdown at the Ullevaal arena will be the fourth time the two sides will have met in the final of Europe's elite club competition, with Lyon victorious in 2019 and 2022 and Barca claiming the title in 2024.

The Spaniards will be looking for a fourth Champions League crown to move slightly closer to Lyon's total of eight.

To do so, Barcelona have to get past a Lyon side who are not yet ready to make way and their Norway striker Ada Hegerberg has her sights on adding another European crown by winning on her home soil to add to the club's glittering trophy cabinet.

"It's the best two best teams in Europe at the moment, and I think and I hope we can put on a great show for the people who watch tomorrow," she told a media conference on Friday.

"It would mean everything (to win). It's the 12th (European Cup )final for the club, it could be the ninth trophy ... we are very humble in our approach but also confident in our strengths and we will absolutely give it all tomorrow."

Lyon won their first Champions League crowns in 2011 and 2012 and then rattled off a string of five titles from 2016 to 2020 before lifting the trophy again in 2022 to establish their credentials as Europe's most complete women's team.

While Saturday's final will be Barca's sixth in a row, they have not yet reached quite the same level of dominance.

Barca's shock 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in last year's decider ended their season on a low note and they are not reading anything into the fact that they were victorious the last time they met Lyon in the final two years ago.

"I don't think you can compare one season with another, and one final with another," Barca's Alexia Putellas told reporters.

"Each team has its own path and we have evolved a lot, and they have changed too. I think the previous finals will not influence tomorrow's game. We will go to the maximum."

Hegerberg did not wish to engage with criticism from Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati that Norway's national stadium is too small for such a big game, instead focusing on what the event would mean for football in her native country.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ... to have such a big event on Norwegian soil says so much to this generation of new players. If we can inspire some young girls and boys on the way to becoming great football players, then this is an incredibly big step," she said.

The final at the sold-out Ullevaal stadium kicks off at 1800 CET (1600 GMT) on Saturday. REUTERS