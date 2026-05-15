Bar has been set high for next season but Bayern still not done, Kompany says

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MUNICH, Germany, May 15 - Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany will wait until after next week's German Cup final before delivering a verdict on their season but said on Friday they had already set a high bar for the next campaign.

The Bavarians secured the league title weeks ago and can win their first domestic double in six years. They also reached the Champions League last four before losing 6-5 on aggregate to holders Paris St Germain last week.

"I will wait a bit because we have the important Cup final, which plays a big role for our season," Kompany told a press conference ahead of Saturday's league finale against visitors Cologne.

"But overall we won a lot of games, had emotions and experiences, and a lot of players developed. The bar has been raised and next year we want to develop further and that is our next task."

Kompany has won back-to-back league titles with Bayern in his two seasons in charge.

His team shattered the single-season scoring record in the Bundesliga with 117 goals and have one game left to play. The previous mark of 101 goals had stood since the 1971/72 season.

Bayern face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final in Berlin on May 23 and sporting director Max Eberl said there was no danger of them resting on their laurels.

"We are still not done," he said. "We can still win the Cup and the double.

"We have not won the Cup in six years but what we have done up to now, especially in the league, has been something special."

Kompany, Eberl and the players have a busy few days of celebrations ahead, with traditional beer showers planned at the end of the game on the pitch on Saturday, and off it in Munich's central square a day later, in a title celebration with fans.

"You start the season in the hope of lifting the league trophy again and now this moment is here so we will enjoy it," Kompany said. REUTERS